(Updates 30-year bond action)

NEW YORK, Aug 23 The prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds turned lower in mid-afternoon trading on Tuesday, as Wall Street stocks extended their early gains, causing some traders to pare their bond holdings.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded down 26/32 in price for a yield of 3.47 percent, up 4 basis points on the day. It had been up as much as 21/32 with a yield of 3.39 percent.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were higher with the Nasdaq composite .IXIC up as much as 4 percent. See [.N] (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)