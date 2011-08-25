(Updates market action after seven-year auction)

NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. government debt prices trimmed gains slightly on Thursday after a $29 billion auction of seven-year notes, the last leg of this week's $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

The U.S. Treasury Department sold the latest seven-year notes due August 2018 at a record low yield of 1.580 percent, which was above a yield of 1.572 percent in when-issued trading at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). For more, see [ID:nTAR000422]

The higher-than-expected yield was offset by improved bidding compared with last month's auction. The bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.76, up from 2.63 in July.

In the open market, seven-year Treasuries notes US7YT=RR last traded up 13/32 in price for a yield of 1.544 percent, while benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were last up 20/32 with a yield of 2.22 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)