NEW YORK Aug 30 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose sharply on Tuesday in early New York trading as Wall Street stocks are expected to open lower on renewed worries about the economy and Europe's debt troubles.

In the open market, 30-year Treasuries US30YT=RR traded as high as 103-26/32, up 1-3/32 from Monday's close. Their yield touched a session low of 3.54 percent, compared with 3.60 percent late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon )