(Updates market action on Fed's Evans)

NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices touched fresh session highs on Tuesday, as Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans told CNBC television he is concerned about the economy and favors strong policy accommodation.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR touched a session high of 99-12/32, up 19/32 from Monday's closing level. Their yield hit a session low of 2.20 percent, down 6 basis points from late Monday.

Evans is a voting member this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy setting group. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by W Simon )