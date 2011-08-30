(Updates market action on Fed's Evans)
NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices touched
fresh session highs on Tuesday, as Chicago Federal Reserve
President Charles Evans told CNBC television he is concerned
about the economy and favors strong policy accommodation.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR touched a
session high of 99-12/32, up 19/32 from Monday's closing level.
Their yield hit a session low of 2.20 percent, down 6 basis
points from late Monday.
Evans is a voting member this year on the Federal Open
Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy setting
group.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by W Simon )