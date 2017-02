(Updates market action on consumer confidence data)

NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Tuesday after data showed consumer confidence plunged in August, raising fears that a pullback in consumer spending could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR touched a session high of 99-21/32, up 28/32 from late Monday. Their yield hit a session low of 2.16 percent, down 10 basis points from Monday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)