NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries prices pared gains slightly on Wednesday after a private report showed modest growth in private jobs, soothing some worries about a recession.

The ADP National Employment Report said companies hired 91,000 workers in August USADP=ECI, compared with a downwardly revised 109,000 in July. Analysts had predicted an increase of 100,000. For more, see [ID:nEAPAV0EH0]

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 3/32 with a yield of 2.17 percent. They were up 5/32 in price with a 2.16 percent yield shortly before the release of the ADP jobs data. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by W Simon )