NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat on Wednesday, trimming earlier gains, after Wall Street stocks opened higher, paring bids for U.S. government bonds.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 3/32 with a yield of 2.17 percent, down 1 basis point from late Tuesday.

They had risen as much as 11/32 shortly before the stock market opened.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 75.38 points, or 0.65 percent, to 11,635.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX rose 8.26 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,221.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 17.72 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,593.83. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)