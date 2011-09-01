NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. Treasuries prices held on to most of their earlier gains on Thursday after the latest report on jobless claims suggested the U.S. labor market remains sluggish and unemployment would stay high.

U.S. workers who filed for unemployment benefits for the first time totaled 409,000 in the week ended Aug. 27, compared with a revised 421,000 the previous week, the U.S. Labor Department said. The latest figure was close to the median forecast of 410,000 among economists polled by Reuters. See [ID:nnLLA1KE71V]

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 7/32 with a yield of 2.21 percent. They were up 11/32 in price with a 2.20 percent yield shortly before the release of the claims data. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by W Simon )