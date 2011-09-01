(Updates market action after ISM data)

NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. Treasuries prices turned negative on Thursday, erasing earlier gains, as a report on the U.S. factory sector was not as weak as some traders had feared, causing them to reduce their bond holdings.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index on domestic manufacturing activity was 50.6 in August, compared with 50.9 in July.

Analysts had predicted a reading of 48.5. See [ID:nEAPA10DL0]

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded down 8/32 to yield of 2.26 percent. They were up 9/32 in price with a 2.20 percent yield shortly before the release of the ISM factory report.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)