(Updates market action after post-ISM sell-off)

NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. Treasuries prices pared their losses on Thursdays in the wake of less dismal data on the U.S. factory sector.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded down 6/32 with a yield of 2.26 percent. They had fallen as much as 12/32 earlier, touching a yield of 2.28 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)