NEW YORK, Sept 1 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds touched session highs in late morning trading on Thursday as buying re-emerged after a less dismal report from the Institute for Supply Management caused a brief sell-off.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded up 1 point in price for a yield of 3.56 percent. They had fallen as much as 25/32 earlier, touching a session high yield of 3.65 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)