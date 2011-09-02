NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. Treasuries prices touched session highs on Friday shortly before the government's August payroll survey, which traders expect to show a sharp deterioration in labor conditions.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 2/32 with a yield of 2.12 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)