NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. Treasuries prices extended early gains on Friday after disappointing August payroll figures fueled expectations of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve in a bid to avert a recession.

U.S. employers added no new jobs in August, compared with a downwardly revised 85,000 increase in July, the U.S. Labor Department said. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a rise of 75,000. USNFAR=ECI

The unemployment rate USUNR=ECI was stuck at 9.1 percent, matching economist expectations. See [ID:nLLA1KE71V]

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 24/32 with a yield of 2.05 percent. They were up 4/32 in price with a 2.12 percent yield shortly before the release of the payrolls data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)