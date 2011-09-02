(Updates on TIPS action after payrolls)

NEW YORK, Sept 2 The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities dipped into negative territory on Friday after a stunningly weak jobs report slashed expectations of U.S. economic growth and inflation.

The yield 10-year TIPS issue US10YTIP=TWEB touched minus 0.02 percent, down 7 basis points from late Thursday.

U.S. employers USNFAR=ECI added no new jobs in August, compared with a downwardly revised increase of 85,000 jobs in July, the U.S. Labor Department said. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a rise of 75,000.

The unemployment rate USUNR=ECI was stuck at 9.1 percent, matching economist expectations.