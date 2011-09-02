US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher as Nasdaq hits record
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.
(Updates on TIPS action after payrolls)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities dipped into negative territory on Friday after a stunningly weak jobs report slashed expectations of U.S. economic growth and inflation.
The yield 10-year TIPS issue US10YTIP=TWEB touched minus 0.02 percent, down 7 basis points from late Thursday.
U.S. employers USNFAR=ECI added no new jobs in August, compared with a downwardly revised increase of 85,000 jobs in July, the U.S. Labor Department said. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted a rise of 75,000.
The unemployment rate USUNR=ECI was stuck at 9.1 percent, matching economist expectations. For details see [ID:nLLA1KE71V] (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Brazil, Argentina push for closer trade with Mexico in Trump Era