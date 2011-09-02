LATAM CLOSE-One issuer taps LatAm primary market
* Brazil, Argentina push for closer trade with Mexico in Trump Era
(Updates 30-year bond market action)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds extended price gains on Friday as a dismal payrolls report fueled bets the Federal Reserve would soon buy more longer-dated bonds to help the U.S. economy.
The 30-year bond, the longest U.S. government debt issue, US30YT=RR last traded up 2-15/32 for a yield of 3.37 percent, down 13 basis points from late Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Brazil, Argentina push for closer trade with Mexico in Trump Era
* On February 2, 2017 entered into an amendment to its existing revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Announced $25 million in funding led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Matrix Partners, Upfront Ventures, Webb Investment Network Source text for Eikon: