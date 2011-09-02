(Updates 30-year bond market action)

NEW YORK, Sept 2 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds extended price gains on Friday as a dismal payrolls report fueled bets the Federal Reserve would soon buy more longer-dated bonds to help the U.S. economy.

The 30-year bond, the longest U.S. government debt issue, US30YT=RR last traded up 2-15/32 for a yield of 3.37 percent, down 13 basis points from late Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)