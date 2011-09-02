NEW YORK, Sept 2 The 30-year Treasury bond continued to rise on Friday, gaining three points in price as its yield sank to a level last seen in February 2009 after the U.S. Labor Department's dismal August payrolls report.

The 30-year US30YT=RR bond was last trading 2-23/32 points higher in price and yielding 3.36 percent, down from 3.50 percent at Thursday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong and Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)