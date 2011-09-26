(Updates market action on 30-year bonds)

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices extended losses on Monday as hopes that European leaders would devote more funds to deal with the region's debt crisis reduced safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR briefly lost more than 2 points in price for a yield of 2.99 percent, up almost 10 basis points from late Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)