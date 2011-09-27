NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels on Tuesday after a $35 billion auction of two-year notes, the first coupon debt sale after the Federal Reserve announced its latest bond program last week aimed to boost the economy.

The Fed's "Operation Twist" involves selling shorter-dated Treasuries the U.S. central bank owns and using the money to buy longer-dated issues. The goal is to lower mortgage rates and other long-dated borrowing costs in a bid to stimulate borrowing and spending, which have slowed in recent months.

U.S. benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 27/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent. This compared with a price fall of 25/32 and a yield of 1.99 percent shortly before the two-year note auction.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were last down 2-7/32 in price to yield 3.10 percent. This compared with a price drop of 2-4/32 and a 3.09 percent yield.