NEW YORK, Sept 27 Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes briefly lost a point in midafternoon trading on Tuesday, as Wall Street stocks posted fresh session highs on hopes for measures to combat the euro zone debt crisis.

The benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 30/32 in price to yield 2.01 percent, up 10 basis points from late Monday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were last down 2-16/32 in price to yield 3.11 percent, up 12 basis points on the day.