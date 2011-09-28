German industry output posts steepest monthly fall since Jan 2009
BERLIN, Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds pared their earlier price gains on Wednesday after a report on durable goods suggested that U.S. economy has not slowed as much as some traders had feared.
The U.S. Commerce Department said overall durable goods orders slipped 0.1 percent in August, slightly weaker than what economists had forecast. For more, see [ID:nCLASKE736]
But last month's demand for non-defense capital orders excluding aircrafts, which economists consider a proxy of consumer spending, jumped 1.1 percent, above a 0.3 percent increase predicted by economists.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last up 12/32 in price for a yield of 1.98 percent. Its price gain was briefly shaved to 3/32 after the latest durables goods data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
TOKYO, Feb 7 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday, shrugging off tepid demand at an auction of inflation-linked 10-year bonds, as investors continued to puzzle over the Bank of Japan's stance on JGB purchases.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.