(Updates 10-year note action)

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Prices on U.S. benchmark Treasury debt added to earlier losses on Wednesday in the wake of stronger-than-expected data on business spending, suggesting the U.S. economy is not slowing as much as some had feared.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR last traded down 6/32 and hit session lows in price. The 10-year yield was near 2.00 percent, up 2 basis points from late Tuesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)