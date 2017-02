(Updates 30-year note action)

NEW YORK, Sept 28 The yield on U.S. five-year Treasury notes briefly touched 1 percent on Wednesday, as dealers cleared room ahead of a $35 billion auction of new five-year debt.

In the open market, the five-year government notes US30YT=RR last traded down 8/32 in price for a yield of 0.99 percent, up nearly 5 basis points from late Tuesday.

The result of the five-year Treasuries auction is set for release shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)