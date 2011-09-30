UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at higher levels on Friday after the New York Federal Reserve announced the central bank's initial schedule for its $400 billion bond program known as Operation Twist.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 21/32 in price for a yield of 1.93 percent, down 7 basis points from late on Thursday.
For the Fed's Operation Twist schedule in October, click here
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.