NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at higher levels on Friday after the New York Federal Reserve announced the central bank's initial schedule for its $400 billion bond program known as Operation Twist.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 21/32 in price for a yield of 1.93 percent, down 7 basis points from late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)