NEW YORK, Sept 30 Prices on the U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds jumped more than 3 points in late afternoon trading on Friday, as the debt issue is on track for its best quarter since the last three months of 2008.

The 30-year or long bond US30YT=RR last traded up 3-10/32 at 2.91 percent, down 15 basis points. It had risen as much as 3-17/32 with a yield of 2.986 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)