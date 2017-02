NEW YORK Oct 3 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose a point in early New York trading on Monday on safehaven bids stoked by jitters over Greece's fiscal shape and its ability to obtain financial aid.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded up 1-2/32 in price for a yield 2.87 percent, down 5 basis points from late Friday. ( Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by W Simon )