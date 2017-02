NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. Treasuries prices pared gains on Monday after better-than-expected data on manufacturing and construction spending, signaling the U.S. economy is not slowing as much as some traders had feared.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 15/32 in price for a yield of 1.87 percent. Shortly before the release of the data they were up 18/32 with a yield of 1.85 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)