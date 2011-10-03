NEW YORK Oct 3 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
prices touched session highs on Monday after the Federal
Reserve made its first bond purchase for Operation Twist, its
latest bond program aimed to help the U.S. economy.
The U.S. central bank said it bought $2.5 billion of U.S.
government debt due in Feb. 2036 to Aug. 2041. Bond dealers
submitted $7.5 billion worth of long-dated Treasuries for the
Fed to buy. For details, see [ID:nTAR001211]
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded up as
much as 27/32 in price after the Fed announced the purchase
results. The 10-year yield touched a session low of 1.82
percent, down 10 basis points from late Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)