NEW YORK Oct 3 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices touched session highs on Monday after the Federal Reserve made its first bond purchase for Operation Twist, its latest bond program aimed to help the U.S. economy.

The U.S. central bank said it bought $2.5 billion of U.S. government debt due in Feb. 2036 to Aug. 2041. Bond dealers submitted $7.5 billion worth of long-dated Treasuries for the Fed to buy. For details, see [ID:nTAR001211]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded up as much as 27/32 in price after the Fed announced the purchase results. The 10-year yield touched a session low of 1.82 percent, down 10 basis points from late Friday.

