NEW YORK Oct 3 Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury
bonds soared three points in early afternoon trading on Monday
as a Wall Street stock sell-off accelerated on fresh fears
about banks' losses if Greece defaults on its debts.
A wave of safe-haven bids for the long bond US30YT=RR
lifted its price three points and knocked its yield down to
2.776 percent, within striking distance of the 2.739 percent
set more than a week ago and the lowest since January 2009.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded up more
than one point in price. The 10-year note yield was 1.80
percent, down 11.5 basis points from late Friday.
The three major U.S. stock indexes were sharply lower in
early afternoon trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX
down 1.8 percent at 1:26 p.m. (1726 GMT).
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)