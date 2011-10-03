NEW YORK Oct 3 Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds soared three points in early afternoon trading on Monday as a Wall Street stock sell-off accelerated on fresh fears about banks' losses if Greece defaults on its debts.

A wave of safe-haven bids for the long bond US30YT=RR lifted its price three points and knocked its yield down to 2.776 percent, within striking distance of the 2.739 percent set more than a week ago and the lowest since January 2009.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded up more than one point in price. The 10-year note yield was 1.80 percent, down 11.5 basis points from late Friday.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were sharply lower in early afternoon trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX down 1.8 percent at 1:26 p.m. (1726 GMT). (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)