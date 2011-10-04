NEW YORK Oct 4 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds touched its lowest level since early 2009 on Tuesday on renewed demand for bonds spurred by worries over euro zone's debt crisis on the banking system.

A fresh wave of safety bids for the 30-year or long bond US30YT=RR pushed its yield down to 2.709 percent, a level last seen in early January 2009.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were little changed in price from Monday's close, paring earlier losses. Its yield was last 1.75 percent, flat from late Monday.