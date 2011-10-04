NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped into negative territory on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains tied to renewed safe-haven demand spurred by worries about the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the banking system.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR last traded down 8/32 in price for a yield of 2.73 percent, up 1 basis point from late Monday. It was up as much as 17/32 with a yield of 2.70 percent which was the lowest since January 2009.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)