NEW YORK Oct 4 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices turned lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is ready to take more steps to spur economic growth.

Bernanke was delivering a testimony on the U.S. economy and central bank policy before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee. For more, see [ID:nW1E7KM007]

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR last traded down 5/32 in price for a yield of 2.73 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late Monday. It was up as much as 21/32 with a yield of 2.69 percent which was the lowest since January 2009.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)