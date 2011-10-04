NEW YORK Oct 4 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell more than 1 point on Tuesday, as traders further pared their holdings of safe-haven bonds as Wall Street stocks bounced back from steep losses.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR last traded down 1-6/32 in price for a yield of 2.78 percent, up 5 basis points from late Monday. It was up as much as 21/32 with a yield of 2.69 percent which was the lowest since January 2009.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)