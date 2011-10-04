NEW YORK Oct 4 The price of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly fell more than two points on Tuesday as a bond market sell-off intensified on Wall Streets stocks' recovery from heavy losses.

The long bond US30YT=RR last traded down 1-20/32 in price. Its yield was 2.80 percent, up nearly 8 basis points after touching a session high of 2.83 percent.

Earlier, the 30-year government bond was up as much as 21/32 with a yield of 2.69 percent, the lowest since January 2009. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)