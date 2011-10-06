NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared losses on Thursday after the European Central Bank held key interest rates unchanged as a rise in inflation last month offset pressure to lower rates to combat the euro zone debt crisis.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last down 10/32 in price, compared with a 26/32 drop shortly before the announcement, with a yield of 2.87 percent, down from 2.89 percent prior to the rate decision. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by W Simon )