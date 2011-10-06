US STOCKS-Futures little changed amid earnings rush
Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors focused on quarterly earnings, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq hit record highs.
NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices pared losses on Thursday after the European Central Bank held key interest rates unchanged as a rise in inflation last month offset pressure to lower rates to combat the euro zone debt crisis.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last down 10/32 in price, compared with a 26/32 drop shortly before the announcement, with a yield of 2.87 percent, down from 2.89 percent prior to the rate decision. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by W Simon )
* Vertex energy announces entry into $30 million credit facility
LONDON, Feb 8 Britain's financial watchdog has decided against a shake-up of open-ended funds, concluding that changes such as a ban on them holding illiquid assets would do little to make them safer.