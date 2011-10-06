NEW YORK Oct 6 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell 1 point, adding to earlier losses on Thursday after government data suggested the labor market, while sluggish, is not deteriorating as some traders had expected.

The U.S. Labor Department said filings for first-time jobless benefits totaled 401,000 in the week ended Oct 1, fewer than the 410,000 predicted by economists polled by Reuters.

The figure was higher than prior week's upwardly revised 395,000. For more, see [ID:nLLA6LE70P]

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 1-11/32, yielding 2.95 percent, compared with a 25/32 fall and a yield of 2.89 percent shortly before the data.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 17/32 in price for a yield of 1.95 percent. Before the claims data, they were down 12/32 with a 1.93 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)