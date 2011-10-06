NEW YORK Oct 6 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds dropped 2 points on Thursday, as the European Central Bank's latest steps to protect banks from the euro zone debt crisis fueled gains in Wall Street stocks and reduced bond demand.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded 1-27/32 lower for a yield of 2.94 percent, up 8.5 basis points on the day. It fell as much as 2-2/32 and touched a yield of 2.95 percent.

The three major U.S. stock indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC were up 1 percent. For more, see [.N]

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)