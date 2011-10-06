Turkmenistan GDP growth slows to 6.2 pct in 2016
ASHGABAT, Feb 8 Turkmenistan's gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 percent last year from 6.5 percent in 2015, state television reported on Wednesday, citing final official data.
NEW YORK Oct 6 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds dropped 2 points on Thursday, as the European Central Bank's latest steps to protect banks from the euro zone debt crisis fueled gains in Wall Street stocks and reduced bond demand.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded 1-27/32 lower for a yield of 2.94 percent, up 8.5 basis points on the day. It fell as much as 2-2/32 and touched a yield of 2.95 percent.
The three major U.S. stock indexes .DJI .SPX .IXIC were up 1 percent. For more, see [.N]
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LAGOS, Feb 8 Nigeria's parliament has approved the government's request to sell a $1 billion Eurobond on the international debt market to help finance its budget deficit, the senate spokesman said on Wednesday.