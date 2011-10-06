NEW YORK Oct 6 The yield on U.S. five-year Treasury notes touched 1 percent early Thursday afternoon, as traders further pared their bond holdings on a rally of Wall Street stocks spurred by moves from the European Central Bank to protect the region's banks.

The five-year U.S. government debt issue US5YT=RR was down 7/32 in price for a yield of 0.997 percent, up nearly 5 basis points on the day.

The five-year note briefly fell to par, or 100, with a yield of 1.00 percent, which was the highest in a week.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)