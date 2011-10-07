EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK Oct 7 Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt fell extended their earlier losses on Friday in advance of the U.S. government's payrolls report, which might show a revival in job growth in September.
The 30-year bond prices US30YT=RR slipped for a fourth straight session. They fell 1-6/32 in price for a yield of 3.01 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Thursday.
Earlier this week, the 30-year yield touched 2.69 percent, which was the lowest level since January 2009.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The European Central Bank rejected U.S. accusations of currency manipulation on Monday and warned that deregulating the banking industry, now being openly discussed in Washington, could sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)