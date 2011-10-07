NEW YORK Oct 7 Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt fell extended their earlier losses on Friday in advance of the U.S. government's payrolls report, which might show a revival in job growth in September.

The 30-year bond prices US30YT=RR slipped for a fourth straight session. They fell 1-6/32 in price for a yield of 3.01 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the 30-year yield touched 2.69 percent, which was the lowest level since January 2009.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)