NEW YORK Oct 7 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added to earlier losses on Friday after surprisingly strong September data on U.S. payrolls reduced some fears that the U.S. economy is not falling into a recession.

The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 103,000 jobs in September, more than the 60,000 predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. For more, see [ID:nLLA7LE70S]

The 30-year bond prices US30YT=RR were down 2-15/32 in price, yielding 3.08 percent. They were down 21/32 in price with a yield of 2.99 percent shortly before the release of the data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)