EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
NEW YORK Oct 7 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds added to earlier losses on Friday after surprisingly strong September data on U.S. payrolls reduced some fears that the U.S. economy is not falling into a recession.
The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 103,000 jobs in September, more than the 60,000 predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. For more, see [ID:nLLA7LE70S]
The 30-year bond prices US30YT=RR were down 2-15/32 in price, yielding 3.08 percent. They were down 21/32 in price with a yield of 2.99 percent shortly before the release of the data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The European Central Bank rejected U.S. accusations of currency manipulation on Monday and warned that deregulating the banking industry, now being openly discussed in Washington, could sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)