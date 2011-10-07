NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed earlier losses on Friday after Fitch lowered the long-term ratings of Italy and Spain, reviving some safehaven demand for U.S. government debt.

The downgrade news pushed the Dow Jones Industrial average .DJI into negative territory. For more, see [.N]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 24/32 in price, yielding 2.08 percent. This compared with a price fall of 1 point and a yield of 2.11 percent shortly before Fitch's downgrades of Italy and Spain -- the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)