UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
(Updates market prices)
NEW YORK Oct 24 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices pared gains on Monday while shorter-dated issues dipped into negative territory.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded up 13/32 in price, retreating from a one-point gain. The 30-year bond yield was last 3.25 percent, down 1 basis point from Friday after touching a low of 3.21 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.