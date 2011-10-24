(Updates market prices)

NEW YORK Oct 24 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices pared gains on Monday while shorter-dated issues dipped into negative territory.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded up 13/32 in price, retreating from a one-point gain. The 30-year bond yield was last 3.25 percent, down 1 basis point from Friday after touching a low of 3.21 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)