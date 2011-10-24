UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Oct 24 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly turned negative at midday on Monday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's $2.5 billion purchase of long-dated government debt.
The buying is part of the U.S. central bank's "Operation Twist" program aimed to stimulate lending activity whose anemic level is seen a drag on the economy.
The 30-year bonds US30YT=RR had traded down 3/32 for a yield of 3.27 percent, up from 3.26 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.