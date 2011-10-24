NEW YORK Oct 24 Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly turned negative at midday on Monday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's $2.5 billion purchase of long-dated government debt.

The buying is part of the U.S. central bank's "Operation Twist" program aimed to stimulate lending activity whose anemic level is seen a drag on the economy.

The 30-year bonds US30YT=RR had traded down 3/32 for a yield of 3.27 percent, up from 3.26 percent on Friday.

