NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. Treasuries prices pared losses on Thursday after U.S. government data on gross domestic product and weekly jobless claims supported the view of slow U.S. economic growth and tame inflation.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last traded down 1-27/32 in price, compared with a 2-6/32 decline shortly before the release of the data.

The 30-year yield was 3.317 percent, compared with 3.330 percent minutes before the data.

