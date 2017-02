NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at higher levels on Friday after data on U.S. personal spending in September grew in line with analyst expectations.

For story see [ID:nN1E79R0AQ].

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last traded up 15/32 in price for a yield of 2.35 percent, down five basis points from late Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)