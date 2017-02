NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Friday even after a private report showed modest improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in late October.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last traded up 20/32 in price for a yield of 2.33 percent, down 6 basis points from late Thursday.