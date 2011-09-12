* Europe's fiscal woes limit selling in US debt

* 10-yr yield dips below 1.896 pct for new 60-yr low

* Traders try to push prices down ahead of auction (Changes lead, headline, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Monday as worries about financial stability in the euro zone were offset somewhat by anticipation among U.S. traders of a $66 billion in new Treasury supply this week.

Safe-haven buying briefly pushed benchmark 10-year yields to their lowest in at least 60 years before prices turned negative. Even after the Treasury market gave back its gains, traders were still looking at Europe as the largest driver for price action for the day.

"Right now the long end (of the yield curve) has to be looked at as more of a barometer of fear than investment," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

"As long as fear and uncertainty continue, prices can stay up here but for sustaining these levels, without fear, inflation will need to come lower."

Growing fears that a Greek default could infect heavily exposed French banks were heightened by concerns the banks could be hit by a Moody's credit downgrade. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KC1TV]

"Common sense tells you that when you don't have enough money to pay your obligations you either have to get more money or default," said Todd Colvin, a futures trader at MF Global Securities in Chicago.

"Eventually you've got to take your medicine on this and we haven't yet seen it. The fact that Greece hasn't defaulted yet doesn't mean it's not going to default in the coming weeks. Germany has made it very clear they're not going to give money away anymore."

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR traded 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.93 percent, up from a close on Friday of 1.92 percent.

Rick Klingman, a Treasury trader at BNP Paribas in New York, said Treasuries' losses were due mostly to a retracement in the stock market that saw stocks come off their anticipated lows of more than 2 percent for the major indexes.

In very early trading, 10-year yields hit 1.878 percent, another low point not seen in at least 60 years.

The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes, $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds this week. The three-year auction is set for Monday at 1 p.m. EDT. (1700 GMT)

Three-year notes US3YT=RR were off 2/32 in price and yielding 0.32 percent, up from 0.299 percent at Friday's close.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR traded 10/32 lower in price to yield 3.27 percent, up from 3.25 percent late Friday. (Editing by )