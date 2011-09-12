* Europe's fiscal woes limit selling in US debt

* 10-yr yield dips below 1.896 pct; new 60-yr low

* Traders try to push prices down ahead of auction (Changes headline, recasts, adds volume, CDS, updates prices)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasury prices were mixed on Monday, with 10-year notes and 30-year bonds posting slight gains on worries about Europe while shorter-dated issues drew selling ahead of a $32 billion three-year note auction.

Treasuries traded inversely to stocks and traders said market movement was being driven foremost by events in Europe, where new fears that Greece could default and damage French banks initially drove investors away from riskier assets.

Those fears were heightened by concerns the banks could be hit by a Moody's credit downgrade. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KC1TV]

The cost of insuring debt issued by the three largest French banks against default hit new highs on Monday, according to Markit.

Stocks fell sharply in global markets and major indexes in New York were down nearly 1 percent .

A trader at a large primary dealer said market volume had gotten very thin, because investors simply did not want to take large positions either way before the outcome of the latest European turmoil became clearer.

Safe-haven buying briefly pushed benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to their lowest in at least 60 years before the market gave back nearly all of its gains.

"Right now the long end (of the yield curve) has to be looked at as more of a barometer of fear than investment," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

"As long as fear and uncertainty continue, prices can stay up here. But for sustaining these levels, without fear, inflation will need to come lower."

Todd Colvin, a futures trader at MF Global Securities in Chicago, said "Common sense tells you that when you don't have enough money to pay your obligations, you either have to get more money or default.

"Eventually you've got to take your medicine on this and we haven't yet seen it," he added. "The fact that Greece hasn't defaulted yet doesn't mean it's not going to default in the coming weeks. Germany has made it very clear they're not going to give money away anymore."

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 2/32 in price to yield 1.91 percent, down from 1.92 percent at Friday's close.

In very early trading, 10-year yields hit 1.878 percent, another low point not seen in at least 60 years.

The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes, $21 billion of reopened 10-year notes and $13 billion of reopened 30-year bonds this week. The three-year auction is set for Monday at 1 p.m. EDT. (1700 GMT)

Three-year notes US3YT=RR were off 2/32 in price and yielding 0.32 percent, up from 0.299 percent at Friday's close.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR traded 7/32 higher in price to yield 3.24 percent, down from 3.25 percent late Friday. (Editing by Dan Grebler)