NEW YORK, Sept 12 Prices of U.S. government
securities softened a bit on Monday after the U.S. Treasury
sold three-year notes at the lowest yield ever.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR, down 2/32 in price
before the auction bidding deadline, briefly slipped another
2/32. Their yield rose to 1.93 percent from 1.92 percent at
Friday's close.
"The auction had a mixed takedown with a slight (bid)
through, but only modest non-dealer bidding -- 46.3 percent
versus 51 percent norm," said Ian Lyngen, senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The three-year auction stopped out at 0.334 percent versus
a 0.335 percent 1 p.m. when-issued bid, Lyngen observed.
Dealers were awarded 53.7 percent of the sale versus a 49
percent average for the last four 3-year auctions.
The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 3.15,
weaker than the 3.27 average ratio for the four previous
three-year note auctions and the lowest since February.
Lyngen said volumes in the sector ahead of the auction were
below average for a 3-year auction day.
"Overall, Treasuries have had a weak volume day at 80
percent of the 10-day moving average," he said.
