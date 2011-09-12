NEW YORK, Sept 12 Prices of U.S. government securities softened a bit on Monday after the U.S. Treasury sold three-year notes at the lowest yield ever.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR, down 2/32 in price before the auction bidding deadline, briefly slipped another 2/32. Their yield rose to 1.93 percent from 1.92 percent at Friday's close.

"The auction had a mixed takedown with a slight (bid) through, but only modest non-dealer bidding -- 46.3 percent versus 51 percent norm," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

The three-year auction stopped out at 0.334 percent versus a 0.335 percent 1 p.m. when-issued bid, Lyngen observed.

Dealers were awarded 53.7 percent of the sale versus a 49 percent average for the last four 3-year auctions.

The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 3.15, weaker than the 3.27 average ratio for the four previous three-year note auctions and the lowest since February.

Lyngen said volumes in the sector ahead of the auction were below average for a 3-year auction day.

"Overall, Treasuries have had a weak volume day at 80 percent of the 10-day moving average," he said. (Editing by James Dalgleish)