NEW YORK, Sept 12 Prices of U.S. Treasuries
widened what had been narrow losses on Monday after a report
that Italy has asked China to buy Italian debt curbed the
safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt.
The Financial Times reported on its website on Monday that
Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of
Italian debt,
Italian officials told the FT that Lou Jiwei, chairman of
China Investment Corp, headed up a delegation to Rome last week
to meet with Giulio Tremonti, finance minister, and Italy's
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.
Two weeks ago Italian officials were in Beijing to meet CIC
and China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (Safe),
which manages the bulk of China's foreign exchange reserves,
the FT said.
The report also prompted Wall Street stocks to erase all
their losses and turn higher, further depleting safe-haven
demand for U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR, down 2/32 in price
in early afternoon trading, were down 10/32 after the report.
Their yield rose to 1.96 percent from 1.92 percent at Friday's
close.
