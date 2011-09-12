NEW YORK, Sept 12 Prices of U.S. Treasuries widened what had been narrow losses on Monday after a report that Italy has asked China to buy Italian debt curbed the safe-haven bid for U.S. government debt.

The Financial Times reported on its website on Monday that Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt,

Italian officials told the FT that Lou Jiwei, chairman of China Investment Corp, headed up a delegation to Rome last week to meet with Giulio Tremonti, finance minister, and Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Two weeks ago Italian officials were in Beijing to meet CIC and China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (Safe), which manages the bulk of China's foreign exchange reserves, the FT said.

The report also prompted Wall Street stocks to erase all their losses and turn higher, further depleting safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR, down 2/32 in price in early afternoon trading, were down 10/32 after the report. Their yield rose to 1.96 percent from 1.92 percent at Friday's close. (Editing by Diane Craft)