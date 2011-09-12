* Report Italy asked China to buy debt curbs bid
* Yield curve flattens as long end outperforms
* Expectation Fed will buy helps long-dated Treasuries
* After dip to 60-year low, 10-year yield rises
(Adds auction, comment, updates prices, changes byline)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries prices
finished lower on Monday after late stock market gains and a
report that Italy had asked China to buy Italian debt damped
the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The Financial Times reported on its website that Italy had
asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt,
The report counter-balanced some of the fears that Greece
could default and damage French banks, which hold much Greek
debt.
Italian officials told the FT that Lou Jiwei, chairman of
China Investment Corp, headed a delegation to Rome last week to
meet with Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti and Italy's Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti. Two weeks ago Italian officials were in
Beijing to meet CIC and China's State Administration of Foreign
Exchange, which manages the bulk of China's foreign exchange
reserves, the FT said.
The prospect of a major buyer stepping up to the plate to
buy the debt of the third-largest economy in the euro zone
lifted a cloud of worry from stock investors' collective brow
and stocks .SPX.IXIC.DJI quickly erased the day's losses
and finished in the plus column.
At the same time, the notion that the financial world might
be a shade less risky than thought allowed risk-averse
investors to let go of some of their safe-haven U.S. debt.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR, down 2/32 in price
in early afternoon trading, were down 11/32 after the report
about Italy and China, leaving their yields at 1.96 percent, up
from 1.92 percent at Friday's close.
THIRTY-YEAR BONDS OUTPERFORM
Thirty-year bonds outperformed the rest of the market,
aided by the prospect of further monetary easing.
Though the method of the potential monetary accommodation
is uncertain and the notion of more easing, itself, will face
some opposition at next week's Fed policy meeting, the
possibility the Fed would either buy more bonds or increase the
average maturity of its holdings favored long-dated issues.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR traded in the plus column for
most of the trading session, while shorter-dated securities
were showing losses. In late trade, 30-year bonds were
unchanged on the day, yielding 3.25 percent.
TREASURY SOLD 3-YEAR NOTES AT RECORD LOW YIELD
The Treasury sold $32 billion of three-year notes at a
record low yield of about 1/3 of one percent.
Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT
Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, said non-dealer bidders
took 46.3 percent of the sale "versus a 51 percent norm."
Dealers were awarded 53.7 percent of the sale versus a 49
percent average for the last four 3-year auctions.
The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 3.15,
weaker than the 3.27 average ratio for the four previous
three-year note auctions and the lowest since February.
Still, despite the all-time low in yields and building
sentiment that the Fed could change the average maturity of its
portfolio by selling shorter-term notes, the auction "was bid
aggressively," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at
Jefferies & Co in New York.
"The Fed's guidance on low rates through mid-2013 combined
with uncertainty about the U.S. economy and the European Union
to create an environment in which front-end Treasuries appear
to have little downside risk," Simons said.
Cantor Fitzgerald interest-rate strategist Justin Lederer
said the session was one of the quietest in the past few weeks
"even as the landscape in Europe remains in turmoil."
The $32 billion in three-year notes the Treasury auctioned
"was not an issue for the market," he said, though the ratio of
bids offered to those accepted was the lowest since February.
The market remains focused "on any developments out of
Europe" before the $21 billion 10-year Treasury note sale
slated for Tuesday, Lederer said.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)