By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. Treasuries prices finished lower on Monday after late stock market gains and a report that Italy had asked China to buy Italian debt damped the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The Financial Times reported on its website that Italy had asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt,

The report counter-balanced some of the fears that Greece could default and damage French banks, which hold much Greek debt.

Italian officials told the FT that Lou Jiwei, chairman of China Investment Corp, headed a delegation to Rome last week to meet with Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti and Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Two weeks ago Italian officials were in Beijing to meet CIC and China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange, which manages the bulk of China's foreign exchange reserves, the FT said.

The prospect of a major buyer stepping up to the plate to buy the debt of the third-largest economy in the euro zone lifted a cloud of worry from stock investors' collective brow and stocks .SPX.IXIC.DJI quickly erased the day's losses and finished in the plus column.

At the same time, the notion that the financial world might be a shade less risky than thought allowed risk-averse investors to let go of some of their safe-haven U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR, down 2/32 in price in early afternoon trading, were down 11/32 after the report about Italy and China, leaving their yields at 1.96 percent, up from 1.92 percent at Friday's close.

THIRTY-YEAR BONDS OUTPERFORM

Thirty-year bonds outperformed the rest of the market, aided by the prospect of further monetary easing.

Though the method of the potential monetary accommodation is uncertain and the notion of more easing, itself, will face some opposition at next week's Fed policy meeting, the possibility the Fed would either buy more bonds or increase the average maturity of its holdings favored long-dated issues.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR traded in the plus column for most of the trading session, while shorter-dated securities were showing losses. In late trade, 30-year bonds were unchanged on the day, yielding 3.25 percent.

TREASURY SOLD 3-YEAR NOTES AT RECORD LOW YIELD

The Treasury sold $32 billion of three-year notes at a record low yield of about 1/3 of one percent.

Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, said non-dealer bidders took 46.3 percent of the sale "versus a 51 percent norm."

Dealers were awarded 53.7 percent of the sale versus a 49 percent average for the last four 3-year auctions.

The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 3.15, weaker than the 3.27 average ratio for the four previous three-year note auctions and the lowest since February.

Still, despite the all-time low in yields and building sentiment that the Fed could change the average maturity of its portfolio by selling shorter-term notes, the auction "was bid aggressively," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

"The Fed's guidance on low rates through mid-2013 combined with uncertainty about the U.S. economy and the European Union to create an environment in which front-end Treasuries appear to have little downside risk," Simons said.

Cantor Fitzgerald interest-rate strategist Justin Lederer said the session was one of the quietest in the past few weeks "even as the landscape in Europe remains in turmoil."

The $32 billion in three-year notes the Treasury auctioned "was not an issue for the market," he said, though the ratio of bids offered to those accepted was the lowest since February.

The market remains focused "on any developments out of Europe" before the $21 billion 10-year Treasury note sale slated for Tuesday, Lederer said. (Editing by James Dalgleish)